Nick Gordon Delivers Game Winning Hit in the 10th Inning as Lookouts Beat Mobile

Chattanooga-(WDEF) After losing their season opener on Thursday, the Lookouts rallied for a 4-3 win in 10 innings over Mobile on Friday night at

AT&T Field.

Chattanooga took the lead in the second when Dan Rohlfing slammed a solo homer off the scoreboard in left.

Mobile struck for three runs in the sixth inning to go up 3-1, but the Lookouts kept chipping away.

In the bottom of the sixth, Travis Harrison doubled off the wall in left to score Edgar Corcino to make it 3-2.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Nick Gordon had a sac fly RBI to score Jonathan Rodriguez to tie the game.

Then in the 10th, Gordon was the hero.

Tanner English led off with a double, and then Gordon brought him home with a single to center as Chattanooga won it 4-3.

Gordon finished with 3 hits on the evening.