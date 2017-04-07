Mayor Andy Berke thanks Chief Fletcher after announced retirement

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – After Chief Fred Fletcher announced his retirement today, Mayor Andy Berke provided this statement thanking him for his time of employment.

“Three years ago, after I met Fred Fletcher for the first time, I knew two things straight away. I knew he would make a great police chief. I also knew he would make a great addition to this community. I think we can all say he has proven to be both.

Earlier today, I stood beside Chief Fletcher, his wife Paige, and Chattanooga Police Department leadership as he announced his retirement in early July at the conclusion of his employment contract. Although this was a difficult decision for Chief Fletcher, I know it was made easier by the knowledge he would be leaving the department in safe hands. Because of Chief Fletcher’s guidance over the last three years, we have a talented, professional, and committed CPD leadership team in place to continue moving the department forward.

Chief Fletcher’s time in Chattanooga has been defined by a number of achievements. He led a comprehensive reorganization of the police department, created the police department’s first unit dedicated to providing services to victims of violence and prioritized Community Policing strategies that have strengthened relationships throughout the community. He has ushered in a new age of technology and innovation at CPD, from the creation of a Real Time Intelligence Center to the deployment of public safety cameras to curb violence on our streets.

But also over the last three years, Chief Fletcher has led the department during some of the most challenging times in our history. Our police force led the rescue effort in June of 2015 following a nine-vehicle crash on 1-75 that killed six people, two of them children. Less than a month later, Chief Fletcher played a key leadership role during the July 16 domestic terror attack and in the days, weeks, and months that followed. And just last November, Chief Fletcher was one of the first on the scene as his officers worked with the Chattanooga Fire Department to rescue students after the Woodmore school bus tragedy.

He has stood with Chattanooga during some of our darkest days, and I say from personal experience, his ability to lead during a crisis knows no equal.

If you know Chief, you know he gives his all to everything he does. He has certainly given his all to Chattanooga. While I’ll be sad to see him retire, I am grateful for his hard work, commitment, and relentless drive to keep our citizens safe. I hope you will join me in thanking him for all he has done for the citizens of Chattanooga.”

