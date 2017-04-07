Man pleads guilty to assaulting Bradley County Sheriff

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – A man accused of assaulting Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson has pleaded guilty to several charges.

Gregory Mathis got arrested in April of last year for assaulting Watson.

Watson says he was trying to stop a physical altercation in the Sonic parking lot between Mathis and his girlfriend.

Mathis pleaded guilty to several assault charges.

His sentences will run concurrently.

• Count 1 – Aggravated Assault – Stangulation / 3 Year Sentence

• Count 2 – Assault – Assault – bodily injury / 11 months and 29 days

• Count 3 – Domestic Assault / 11 months and 29 days

• Count 4 – Assault – Offensive or Provocative Contact / 6 months