Our lawmakers react to President Trump’s strike on Syria

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – Our elected representatives in Washington are backing the President’s strike against Syria for using chemical weapons.

Here are their statements:

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann

“For some time I have been deeply concerned about the horrific crimes Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad has committed against his own people. I completely support President Trump’s crucial and necessary action to strike the Syrian airbase. The limited missile strike showed America will not tolerate such inhumane actions,” said Fleischmann.

Senator Lamar Alexader (R/TN):

“The limited missile strike launched Thursday night against the air base in Syria was an appropriate immediate response to President Assad’s use of chemical weapons against the Syrian people, including Syrian children. Under our Constitution, the president should seek authorization from Congress for any further military action in Syria so that we can evaluate the long-term consequences of his plans and determine whether additional engagement would be in the vital national security interest of the United States.”

Senator Bob Corker (R-TN), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee:

“The U.S. and world community stood by as Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad brutally tortured and murdered more than 500,000 of his own people, and I applaud President Trump for taking decisive action following the latest chemical weapons attack,” said Corker. “It is critical that Assad knows he will no longer enjoy impunity for his horrific crimes against his own citizens, and this proportional step was appropriate. As we move forward, it will be important for the administration to engage with Congress and clearly communicate its full strategy to the American people.”

Senator Johnny Isakson (R/GA) member of Senate Foreign Relations Committee

“I salute the brave men and women of the U.S. military who conducted these operations tonight. President Trump’s decision to strike the Assad regime’s air base where chemical weapons were deployed against the innocent people of Syria earlier this week sends a clear signal to the world that war crimes such as these will not be tolerated. I support the president’s swift and decisive action to punish this dictatorship for the atrocities committed.”

Senator David Perdue (R-GA), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee:

“Assad is a tyrant and his chemical weapon attack against innocent civilians this week was beyond inhumane. This will not be tolerated. After six years of inaction by the Obama Administration, I am glad to see that President Trump is willing to stand up for these innocent victims and stop those responsible for this violence. I commend our brave servicewomen and men who are carrying out this vital mission tonight.”