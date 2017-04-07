The Latest: Pastor says 2 children escape fire that killed 5

BUCHANAN, Tenn. (AP) – The Latest on a fire at a northwest Tennessee home that killed five people (all times local):

10 a.m.

A Tennessee pastor says two sisters escaped from a fire at their home that left the rest of their family dead.

Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew says five people died in the blaze that was reported late Thursday at a home in Buchanan which is a rural area along the Kentucky state line about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Nashville.

The family’s pastor, Randy Stephens, told news outlets that one of the surviving girls awoke to the smell of smoke and tried to wake the others. The 13-year-old girl was able to get a younger sister out of the home. Stephens says the teen ran across the street to her grandmother’s house for help, but they weren’t able to get back in the residence.

The pastor and spokesperson for the Pollack family says 13-year-old Lilly grabbed 8-year-old Rose and ran to grandmas house to call 911 @NC5 pic.twitter.com/vBNyJqNtDD — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) April 7, 2017

7:45 a.m.

A sheriff says five people are dead after a house fire in northwestern Tennessee.

Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew confirmed the deaths Friday morning and said crews were still at the scene investigating.

The blaze was reported late Thursday, a few minutes before midnight in Buchanan, which is a rural area along the Kentucky state line about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Nashville.

Belew said crews didn’t immediately find anything suspicious about the fire, calling it “a horrific, tragic accident.”

Photos posted on TV websites show a blackened, partially collapsed structure surrounded by children’s toys.

No other details were immediately available.

A family has been torn apart by a deadly fire. The parents, Jimmy and Carrie Pollack, died along with 3 of their kids. 2 kids escaped @NC5 pic.twitter.com/sHoxvPtxfR — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) April 7, 2017

___

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)