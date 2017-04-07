Impact of U.S. strikes on Syria air base

| Navy destroyers in the Mediterranean fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles against the Syrian Shayrat air base. President Trump says the base launched Tuesday’s chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 Syrians. Michael Morell, former CIA deputy director and CBS News senior national security contributor, and Fran Townsend, former homeland security adviser to President George W. Bush and CBS News senior national security analyst, join “CBS This Morning” to discuss the strike.

