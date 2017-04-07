Gymnastics doctor accused of sexual assault loses license

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women and girls has lost his medical license for at least three years.

Larry Nassar must pay $100,000 if he reapplies. His license was revoked Thursday by Michigan regulators, three months after it was suspended.

Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He’s charged with molesting 10 girls in the Lansing area. Michigan State University fired Nassar in September 2016, and USA Gymnastics cut ties in 2015, CBS Detroit reports.

Separately, he’s being sued by dozens more who say he sexually assaulted them during treatments. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook reported on “60 Minutes” that Nassar used a controversial pain treatment — but on a minor, the procedure requires a chaperone and use of a glove.

Three women who have accused Nassar of sexual abuse told “60 Minutes” that he never used a glove and there were no adults present. The women said the treatments often occurred in their bedrooms.

“And that’s the thing, too, to think, like– what– they– in– in the bed?” said Jamie Dantzscher, who was a member of the 2000 Olympic team. “Why would you– like, the treatment was in the bed, in my bed that I slept on” at the Karolyi Ranch.

Nassar denies wrongdoing and has defended his treatment as legitimate.

In another matter, a federal judge on Friday blocked an order by a state judge that barred Nassar’s accusers from speaking publicly. Judge Janet Neff says there’s no evidence that the order is necessary to protect Nassar’s right to a fair trial.