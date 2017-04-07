Girls hailed as heroes for helping each other in deadly blaze

BUCHANAN, Tenn. — Five people, two adults and three children, were killed in a house fire overnight in northwestern Tennessee.

Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew confirmed the deaths Friday morning and said crews were still at the scene investigating.

The blaze was reported late Thursday, a few minutes before midnight in Buchanan, which is a rural area along the Kentucky state line about 100 miles northwest of Nashville.

Belew said crews didn’t immediately find anything suspicious about the fire, calling it “a horrific, tragic accident.”

CBS affiliate WTVF reports that the victims were identified as Jimmy and Carrie Pollack and their three children – JJ, age 14; Ivey, age 4; and Callie, age 3.

Two other children, 13-year-old Lilly and 8-year-old Rose, were able to escape the blaze with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities are calling the young girls heroes for helping each other escape.

Authorities discovered faulty wiring and a wood-burning stove inside the mobile home; however, officials had not determined the official cause of the fire.

WTVF reports that firefighters did not find any fire alarms or smoke detectors inside the family’s home.

Photos posted on TV websites show a blackened, partially collapsed structure surrounded by children’s toys.