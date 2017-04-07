AP: Russia agrees to maintain hotline with U.S. after strikes

WASHINGTON — Senior U.S. military officials told the Associated Press that Russia has agreed to maintain a hotline aimed at preventing midair collisions in Syria.

The declarations contradict Russia’s claim that it has suspended participation in the so-called “deconfliction channel” after the American cruise missile strikes on Syria.

Russia says U.S. strike on Syria violated international law Syria and its closest allies are speaking out against the U.S. missile attack on the Shayrat air base, which is believed to have been the origin …

Moscow and Washington opened the hotline in 2015 after Russia intervened militarily in Syria as a way to ensure Russian and U.S. planes conducting combat missions in Syria’s skies don’t stumble into an accident or confrontation.

A U.S. military spokesman in Baghdad, Col. John Dorrian, told CBS News Friday morning that Russia had not formally notified coalition forces of its intent to suspend its participation in the hotline.

The U.S. used the “deconfliction channel” to warn Russia ahead of time that Thursday’s strike was coming, Dorrian said.

The senior military officials told the AP there have been U.S.-Russian discussions since Thursday night’s attack of the Syrian military base. They say American officials have sought to make sure the talks would continue, and the Russians have provided confirmation they will.

The officials weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter and demanded anonymity.