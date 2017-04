Stress affects everyone, but some environments are more toxic than others. A new analysis from WalletHub ranks the most stressed-out states in America.

Researchers looked at data from all 50 states and the District of Columbia in 33 key indicators, ranging from the average number of hours worked per week to the personal bankruptcy rate to the share of adults getting adequate sleep.

Click through to see if your state made the list of the 10 most stressed-out states in the country.