Woman falls from Northern California bridge while taking selfie

SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento woman is miraculously alive after falling 60 feet from a bridge as she was trying to take a selfie, reports CBS Sacramento.

She was in a group of six friends on an off-limits catwalk under the 730-foot-tall Foresthill Bridge, near Auburn, when she lost her footing, one of the friends says.

“They were taking a picture on the bridge, and then the big bolts that are holding the beams together, she stepped on them kind of weirdly and lost balance and fell backwards,” Paul Goncharuk told the station.

Goncharuk says she was knocked unconscious, suffered a deep gash to her arm and broken bones that will require surgery.

The Placer County Sheriff’s department posted video of first responders carrying the woman by stretcher to a helicopter ambulance. Deputies say she landed on a trail below.

They say the walkways under the bridge are closed to the public and people who walk on them are trespassing are violating the law and can be cited.