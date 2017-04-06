What is Congress saying about the Syria missile strike?

Members of Congress began to quickly respond Thursday night to President Trump’s decision to order U.S. military strikes against the Syrian regime in response to the deadly chemical attack this week, with some applauding the action and others deriding it.

Nearly 60 cruise missiles were launched from ships in the eastern Mediterranean, CBS News’ David Martin reports, aimed at various locations around the Shayrat airfield, including hangars and fuel storage areas. This is believed to be the location from which the plane that dropped the chemical weapons took off.

Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, issued a joint statement saying that the strikes send an important message that “the United States will no longer stand idly by as Assad, aided and abetted by Putin’s Russia, slaughters innocent Syrians with chemical weapons and barrel bombs.”

They emphasized that these actions must be followed through with a “new, comprehensive strategy” in coordination with U.S. allies to end the Syrian civil war, the destruction of the Assad regime’s air force, and more support for “vetted” Syrian opposition group.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, who ran against Mr. Trump in the 2016 GOP primary, appeared to respond positively to the airstrikes. Rubio opposed a U.S. strike against the Syrian regime in 2013 when President Obama threatened to take such action following another deadly chemical attack in a suburb of Damascus.

“Tonight’s strike against the Assad regime’s Shayrat Air Base will hopefully diminish his capacity to commit atrocities against innocent civilians. By acting decisively against the very facility from which Assad launched his murderous chemical weapons attack, President Trump has made it clear to Assad and those who empower him that the days of committing war crimes with impunity are over,” he said.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, another former rival of the president, expressed opposition to the strike because he did not seek Congressional approval.

While we all condemn the atrocities in Syria, the United States was not attacked. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 7, 2017

The President needs Congressional authorization for military action as required by the Constitution. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 7, 2017

Our prior interventions in this region have done nothing to make us safer and Syria will be no different. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 7, 2017

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-California, a major proponent of Congress passing a new authorization for the use of military force (AUMF), said on Twitter that the airstrikes are “an act of war” and that lawmakers should return to Washington. They left Capitol Hill Thursday for a two-week recess.