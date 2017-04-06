What are Trump's military options in Syria?

THE PENTAGON — Defense Secretary James Mattis will brief President Trump at Mar-a-Lago about military options to take against the Syrian regime for a chemical weapon attack that killed dozens of civilians.

The U.S. could use either precision-guided weapons dropped by aircraft or Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from ships at sea. Cruise missiles are less risky because manned aircraft would be exposed to both Syrian and possibly Russian air defenses.

Cruise missiles are unmanned aircraft which carry a 1,000-pound warhead. They fly close to the ground below enemy air defenses, guided to their targets by GPS satellites. There are two Navy destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean with cruise missiles, CBS News correspondent David Martin reports.

Potential targets include Syrian command bunkers, suspected chemical weapons sites and Syrian military forces, particularly the country’s air force.

Mr. Trump is the second president to be on the brink of military action against the Assad regime.

“A red line for us is we start seeing a whole bunch of chemical weapons moving around or being utilized,” then-President Obama said in 2012.

And after a sarin gas attack in 2013 killed more than 1,400 Syrians, Mr. Obama prepared for airstrikes.

“The purpose of this strike would be to deter Assad from using chemical weapons, to degrade his regime’s ability to use them, and to make clear to the world that we will not tolerate their use,” he said.

But Mr. Obama backed down from his threat after Assad promised to hand over his stockpile of chemical weapons, a promise this week’s attack suggests the dictator did not keep.

The president has spoken with Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, who has long supported establishing a no-fly zone in Syria. McCain says the great failure of the Obama administration was not following through on its threat of airstrikes.