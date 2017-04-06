Weather Update: Thursday Night, April 6, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – After A Frosty Start To Saturday, Warmer Times Are Ahead!

Fair to partly cloudy skies will continue through the night time with more breezy weather. It will be quite chilly by morning with lows in the upper 30’s to near 40.

Lots of sunshine will return Friday, but still breezy and a little cool with highs around 60. Cold Friday night with areas of frost by Saturday morning with lows in the mid to upper 30’s.

Lots of sunshine and warming temperatures will return for the upcoming weekend and pretty quiet weather is expected through the beginning of next week. Highs by Sunday afternoon back in the upper 70’s to near 80 on Monday. Very Nice for outdoor activities. Nor real major weather systems in store for your Easter week with above normal temperatures through next weekend and Easter Sunday.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:23am & 8:04pm.