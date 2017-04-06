U.S. launches cruise missiles against Syrian regime target

BREAKING NEWS: The U.S. launched cruise missiles against a Syrian regime target in retaliation for a chemcial attack.

After changing his position on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad staying in power earlier Thursday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson briefed President Trump on military options in Syria. In an impromptu press conference, Tillerson said of Assad, “It will seem that there would be no role for him to govern the Syrian people.” When asked about a possibility of removing Assad, Tillerson replied “Those steps are underway.”

Live Updates

9:21 p.m.: Nearly 60 cruise missiles were launched from ships in the eastern Mediterranean, CBS News’ David Martin reports. The airfield targeted is located about 50 miles due south of the village that was hit in a gas attack.

U.S. forces launched a cruise missile strike on a Syrian government airfield Thursday night in response to the chemical attack that left dozens o…

All of the Tomahawk missiles are designed to hit within one minute of each other — and each cruise missile carries a 1,000 pound warhead, according to Martin. That amounts to 60,000 pounds of explosives in the space of 60 seconds.

9:00 p.m.: Two destroyers armed with cruise missiles are positioned in the eastern Mediterranean, CBS News reports. Cruise missiles are unmanned aircraft which carry a 1,000-pound warhead. They fly close to the ground below enemy air defenses, guided to their targets by GPS satellites.

8:40 p.m.: At the U.N., Assad’s ally, Russia, warned the U.S. that there could be “negative consequences” if the U.S. took military action in Syria. Russia, which has provided military support for the Syrian government since September 2015, had indicated earlier on Thursday that its support of the Assad regime is not unconditional.

Aboard Air Force One on Thursday, President Trump told reporters that “something should happen” to Assad following the chemical attack.

“I think what Assad did is terrible. I think what happened in Syria is one of the truly egregious crimes. It shouldn’t have happened. It shouldn’t be allowed to happen,” he said. “I think what happened in Syria is a disgrace to humanity. He’s there, and I guess he’s running things, so something should happen.”