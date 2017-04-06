Today in Trump: April 6, 2017

Today in the Trump Administration News

Xi summit



The president departs for a summit with Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago. The main agenda for the two leaders will be North Korea and trade.

Before he leaves Washington, the president welcomes the Wounded Warrior bikers to the White House.

Gorsuch confirmation vote

Republicans do not have the 60 votes necessary to cut off the Democrats’ filibuster and end debate on Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to be Supreme Court justice. Forty-four Democrats have said they will vote against ending or limiting debate.

Health care negotiations stall

After a week of new negotiations between the White House and Republican conservatives and moderates, the House is expected to leave town Thursday for a two-week recess without voting on a health care bill, CBS News’ Catherine Reynolds reports.

Trump says he’s changing his attitude on Syria, Assad



President Trump said in a joint news conference with Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein Wednesday his approach to Syria and Syrian president Bashar al-Assad is changing, especially in the wake of the “unacceptable” suspected chemical attacks that killed dozens Tuesday.

Steve Bannon out of National Security Council role

Top White House adviser Steve Bannon’s position has been removed from the National Security Council’s Principals Committee, a group of the president’s top national security officials that considers policy issues affecting national security, according to a White House memo published in the Federal Register Tuesday.

Ivanka Trump interview: “I manage any conflict” that arises with Trump International Hotel

Ivanka Trump told “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King in an exclusive interview Wednesday that she manages “any conflict” of interest that arises concerning Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Trump says Susan Rice may have committed a crime, but he cited no evidence

President Trump says that President Obama’s national security adviser Susan Rice may have committed a crime by unmasking names of Trump associates in U.S. intelligence reports collected by intelligence agencies.

House Republicans are still split on health care after meeting with Mike Pence

The Trump administration and Republican lawmakers plan to continue their uphill effort to exhume the House GOP’s health care bill, but remain adrift and divided over how to reshape it to attract enough votes to muscle it through the chamber.

House Democrats petition for Trump’s tax returns

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, joined by other members of the House Democratic caucus, announced a discharge petition requiring the release of President Trump’s tax returns.

Gorsuch protest

Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley, of Oregon has taken over the floor and has been speaking for hours to protest Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to be Supreme Court justice.

Border wall

Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly told a Senate committee hearing on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s much-touted border wall is “unlikely” to stretch from “sea to shining sea.”

Ivanka Trump interview: Don’t “conflate lack of public denouncement with silence”

Ivanka Trump sat down with Gayle King Tuesday afternoon in Washington for her first interview since being named assistant to the president.