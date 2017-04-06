Teen asks Emma Stone to prom with “La La Land” number

One California high schooler has gone to elaborate lengths to woo newly minted Oscar-winner Emma Stone.

High school senior Jacob Staudenmaier decided to go big with his prom proposal, staging a reworking of the opening “Another Day of Sun” number from “La La Land” in an attempt to ask Stone to be his date the Arcadia High School prom in Phoenix, Arizona.

“I decided to ask Emma Stone to prom by recreating the opening scene from ‘La La Land,’ her most recent movie,” Staudenmaier wrote. “I rewrote the lyrics to the song myself and directed the video and did the choreography too, but thank you so much to all the friends and adults who came out to help make it happen.”

The homemade effort involved two rows of parked cars, cheerleaders, signs and plenty of pairs of sunglasses.

The 17-year-old said he was inspired by a similar stunt by fellow Arcadia student Matt Peterson, who asked Miley Cyrus to the prom in 2014. Staudenmaier’s clip has been making the rounds online, but there’s no telling how Stone, 28, will respond to the request.

[embedded content]