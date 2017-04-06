TBI arrests Florida sex crime suspect in Bradley County

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found a Florida fugitive in Bradley County.

They picked up Eric McNeil at a home on Wampler Lane in Cleveland.

He is wanted in Tampa for Lewd and Lascivious Behavior against a victim between 12-16 years old.

Detectives in Hillsborough County began investigating the case in February.

They say he began a personal relationship with a child that later turned into a sexual relationship.

But they were unable to find him, until now.

0 Comments for this article
