Shooting victim refuses to testify in Day 2 of Cortez Sims trial

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The second day of the Cortez Sims trial is focusing on DNA and ballistics so far.

But the science took a back seat to a statement in court from Marcel Christopher, the intended target of the shooting according to prosecutors.

He was brought to court from jail, where he was incarcerated in another case.

He told the judge “I don’t know nothing, I ain’t testifying.”

Without the jury present, the judge threatened Christopher with contempt.

But he still refused the testify, saying “Y’all ain’t fixing to get me whacked. I’m keeping it real. I don’t know nothing.”

So instead of Christopher’s current testimony, the jury will hear prior testimony he gave to a juvenile court.

Christopher was shot several times back in 2015 but survived.

Talitha Bowman was killed in the next room and one year old Zoey Duncan paralyzed.

Bianca Horton, the mother of Zoey, was also shot in the same room with Christopher.

Earlie in court, Charly Castelbuono with the TBI forensic biology science lab testified on blood evidence found at the scene.

But as the defense cleared up under cross examination, none of it puts Cortez Sims at the scene.

Gun expert Shelly Betts from the TBI crime lab also testified.

She says nine rounds found at the crime scene were all fired by the same 9mm pistol.

Deputy Chief medical examiner, Dr. Steven Cogswell also testified.

He said Talitha Bowman suffered three gunshot wounds.

The fatal shot went through her lungs, heart and then liver.

Prosecutors say the shooting was the culmination of a gang dispute that had raged for months and caused several previous shootings.

Bianca Horton, who was a victim of this shooting, would later be killed before she could testify.