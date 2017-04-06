Nunes recuses himself from Russia probe

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes announced Thursday morning that he is stepping aside from his panel’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in the U.S. election.

The California Republican suggested he made the decision because he said several “leftwing activist groups” filed accusations against him with the Office of Congressional Ethics. He said their charges are “entirely false and politically motivated.”

“Despite the baselessness of the charges, I believe it is in the best interests of the House Intelligence Committee and the Congress for me to have Representative Mike Conaway, with assistance from Representatives Trey Gowdy and Tom Rooney, temporarily take charge of the Committee’s Russia investigation while the House Ethics Committee looks into this matter,” Nunes said in a statement.

Conaway is a Texas Republican and as Nunes indicated, he will lead the probe for now. Gowdy, of course, was the chairman of the now-defunct House Select Committee on Benghazi.

Nunes said that he would continue his responsibilities as chairman and he is requesting that he speak with the Ethics Committee as early as possible to “expedite the dismissal of these false claims.”

The House Ethics Committee released a statement saying it is “aware of public allegations that Representative Devin Nunes may have made unauthorized disclosures of classified information” and acknowledged that it’s investigating them.

“The Committee notes that the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations, and publicly disclosing its review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee,” it said.

Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, said Thursday that Nunes has earned his trust for many years and “continues to have that trust.” However, he said that the ethics inquiry would be a distraction amid the Russia probe.

“It is clear that this process would be a distraction for the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian interference in our election,” Ryan said. “Chairman Nunes has offered to step aside as the lead Republican on this probe, and I fully support this decision.”

The decision comes after Demcocrats called for Nunes to recuse himself from the investigation after he revealed last month that he had seen documents that indicated that it’s possible that President Trump’s personal communications might have been picked up by the intelligence community through “incidental collection.”

He later admitted that he looked at the highly classified information on White House grounds in a “secure location.”