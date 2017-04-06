Mattis to brief Trump on options for military action in Syria

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Fri., March 24, 2017, during an announcement on the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, clearing the way for the $8 billion project.

AP

Defense Secretary James Mattis will brief President Trump on military options against Syria, CBS News’ David Martin reports.

Mr. Trump is going to be briefed by Mattis in Florida on some options, one of which would be cruise missile strikes from Navy ships.

At a press conference Wednesday, the president said that the chemical attack in Syria was a “horrible, horrible thing” that “crossed a lot of lines for me.” He also acknowledged, “It is now my responsibility,” though he did not indicate what actions he would consider. 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Share:

Related Videos

23 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Shooting victim refuses to testify in Day 2 of Cortez Sims trial
Read More»
18 hours ago
1 Comments for this article
CVB spending addressed at Hamilton County Commission meeting
Read More»
19 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Predictions and More: Ranking the 2017 Masters Tournament
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now