Mattis to brief Trump on options for military action in Syria

Defense Secretary James Mattis will brief President Trump on military options against Syria, CBS News’ David Martin reports.

Mr. Trump is going to be briefed by Mattis in Florida on some options, one of which would be cruise missile strikes from Navy ships.

At a press conference Wednesday, the president said that the chemical attack in Syria was a “horrible, horrible thing” that “crossed a lot of lines for me.” He also acknowledged, “It is now my responsibility,” though he did not indicate what actions he would consider.