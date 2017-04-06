Matt Kemp’s Two Homers Not Enough as Braves Fall to Mets 6-2

NEW YORK (AP) – Matt Harvey dominated with a fastball in the mid-90 mph range and uncommon efficiency in his return from major surgery, beating the Atlanta Braves 6-2 Thursday night and giving the New York Mets hope his injury woes are behind him.

Travis d’Arnaud hit a two-run double and Wilmer Flores a two-run homer against Jaime Garcia (0-1), who made his Atlanta debut after eight seasons with St. Louis.

Harvey (1-0) walked off the mound to a standing ovation, far different from his previous appearance on July 4, when he was chased in the fourth inning and stared at the field from the dugout, a white towel draped over his left shoulder, a despondent look on his face.

Atlanta’s Matt Kemp provided the Braves only offense with two solo homeruns.

