Lost Tuxedo Cat

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

She was last seeen Monday nights (4/3/17). She escaped from the house. She’s is a black cat with white paws and white underbelly and underneck like a tuxedo. She is 6 years old but is very smaller small. Very long hair and puffy tail. She will answer to Mimi or susanita.shes not very friendly with people she doesn’t know so if you see her or a cat matching her description please contact me. Thank you so much
Call: 203 979 9579
Owners name: Romina.

Share:

Related Videos

14 hours ago
1 Comments for this article
CVB spending addressed at Hamilton County Commission meeting
Read More»
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Predictions and More: Ranking the 2017 Masters Tournament
Read More»
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Tips for Emergency Weather
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now