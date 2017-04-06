Decatur City Schools appoints new interim superintendent

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) – Decatur City Schools has a new interim superintendent.

According to board attorney James Irby, seven people applied, but only three completed their applications in time for Tuesday’s interviews.

Media reports the board unanimously chose Dr. Dale Edwards, the former superintendent of Guntersville City Schools, to replace Superintendent Dan Brigman, who abruptly resigned March 18 after 10 months in the post. Edwards began his new job Wednesday.

Edwards served in that role for six years before retiring in 2015. He served as interim superintendent for Jackson County Board of Education later that year.

School board members said that previous interim experience helped solidify his nomination.

Edwards’ contract will be voted on during the next school board meeting.

