Cheeburger Cheeburger set for demolition

Cheeburger Cheeburger restaurant located on Market Street collapsed over a week ago.

The front wall fell down spilling onto the sidewalk and luckily no one was injured.

But, not only did it impact the owners, but surrounding areas as well.

EPB spent today adjusting circuits to the business and its surrounding areas in preparation of the demolition.

One neighboring business says many people have been coming into their restaurant with a lot of confusion.

Leaping Leprechaun Manager Dalton Chapman says that, “the people are a little distraught. That’s always a number one go to whenever you come to Chattanooga- Cheeburger; Aquarium. A little upset.”

Chattanooga Ghost Tours Owner Amy Petulla says that they have been operating out of a location downtown near Walnut Street bridge.

She says while bookings have not changed, concerns about the visibility of her business has.

She has not been permitted to enter the building since the collapse last Wednesday.

“We just discovered this morning that they’re tearing down the building tomorrow. Depending on who I talk to, the owner or son. One says, ‘oh, no we’re staying in this location, leave your stuff there and the other one says no it’s coming down Friday. I haven’t had a whole lot of conversations with the owner. I’ve always gotten along with them better than probably the other two tenants because I don’t ask for anything.”

The day after the collapse, George Walls, who is the owner of the building filed a lawsuit against its tenant, Cheeburger Cheeburger.

He’s says it’s Cheeburgers responsibility to maintain the building.

The lawsuit is claiming negligence, recklessness and breach of contract with damages at $1,000,000.

Cheeburger Cheeburgers attorney says no lawsuit has been filed as of now.

Petulla says she doesn’t think the owners will rebuild.

She says she thinks it’ll turn into a parking lot.