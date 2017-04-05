Weather Update: Wednesday Morning, April 5, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Stormy Day Ahead!

Fair skies will continue through the early morning with clouds developing.  Most areas begin the day in low & mid 50’s.

Scattered showers and strong storms will move in for Wednesday from the Southwest with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.  Some of these storms could be severe, especially during the evening hours.  Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes will be the biggest threat with these storms.

Showers and storms will move East Wednesday night with breezy and much cooler weather for Thursday.  Scattered showers will keep highs into the 50’s.  Dogwood winter will continue through Friday night with lows dropping into the mid to upper 30’s by Saturday morning with areas of frost possible, especially in the mountains.

Lots of sunshine and warming temperatures will return for the upcoming weekend and pretty quiet weather is expected through the beginning of next week.  Very Nice for outdoor activities.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:23am & 8:04pm.

 

 

 

