Walker County opens storm shelters

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – In preparation for the storm, Walker County has set up several shelters during the storm.

As of 3:30 pm, Walker County Emergency Manage has activated 3 storm shelters for the public.

Walker County Civic Center located at 10054 N Hwy 27 Rock Spring, Georgia 30739

West Cove Civic Center located at 5423 W Cove Road Chickamauga, Georgia 30707

Villanow Civic Center located at 11471 E Highway 136 Lafayette, Georgia 30728

These three locations were selected based on requests from the public. CERT, our Community Emergency Response Team, is managing all three shelters. CERT is checking-in residents and making sure their needs are taken care of while at the shelter.