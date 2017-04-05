Testimony begins in Cortez Sims trial

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Day One of the Cortez Sims trial began with his attorney pleading not guilty to all counts, including using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He faces a first degree murder charge among other charges.

Prosecutors say he pulled the trigger several times in the College Hill Courts in January of 2015, killing Talitha Bowman, paralyzing a toddler and injuring two other people.

They say Sims was after Marcel Christopher, who was hit multiple times.

The other women and children were in the home when the shooting happened.

In his opening statement, Kevin Brown told the jury “I’m going to ask that you find Cortez Sims guilty and hold him accountable for pulling the trigger.”

In the defense opening statement, Lee Ortwine told jurors he wants the prosecution to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The prosecution began their evidence by presenting 911 audio and police officer body cam footage.

Prosecutors say the video shows one of the victims identifying Sims as the shooter.

It also shows the carnage from the shooting rampage.

Bianca Horton was the mother of the child who was shot.

She also was shot in the arm.

But she will not testify in the trial after being killed herself last year.

However, the judge has allowed the video interviews with her to be played during the trial.