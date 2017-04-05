Taran Killam talks Donald Trump's “SNL” hosting stint

In early November 2015 — a year before he would beat Hillary Clinton on Election Day — then-candidate Donald Trump hosted “Saturday Night Live” amid protests.

But to hear former cast-member Taran Killam tell it, no one involved was particularly thrilled about the prospect.

“It was not fun, and most of the cast and writers were not excited to have him there,” Killam said in an interview with Brooklyn magazine. “I didn’t get the feeling that he was excited to be there, and it felt like a move for ratings from both sides.”

Killam had been discussing Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to “Hamilton” and the reaction it generated, when the interviewer pointed out that Pence hadn’t been as upset about the incident as Mr. Trump had been. “Well, the president is a moron,” Killam said.

“What you see is what you get with him, really. I mean, there was no big reveal,” Killam explained of his impressions from his week working with Mr. Trump.

“He struggled to read at the table read, which did not give many of us great confidence. Didn’t get the jokes, really. He’s just a man who seems to be powered by bluster.”