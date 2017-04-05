Masters favorite could be out after freak injury

Dustin Johnson is now iffy to compete in the 2017 Masters. The overall favorite to win the tournament suffered a back injury after falling off some stairs at his rental home, according to his manager.

“At roughly 3:00 p.m. today, Dustin took a serious fall on a staircase in his Augusta rental home,” David Winkle said in a statement to Golf Digest. “He landed very hard on his lower back and is now resting, although quite uncomfortably. He has been advised to remain immobile and begin a regimen of anti-inflammatory medication and icing, with the hope of being able to play tomorrow.”

Johnson was listed 5/1 to win the tournament this week after winning his last three events in a row. If he is unable to go, Jordan Spieth would become the favorite at 13/2 with Rory McIlroy not far behind at 8/1, though those odds would likely change.

Johnson would be just the fourth golfer to miss the Masters while being ranked No. 1 in the world.

World no 1s to miss majors since inception of World Ranking in ’86 Rory – 2015 Open

Tiger – 08 Open, 08 PGA, 14 Masters

Norman – 88 Open — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) April 5, 2017

Last year, Johnson had his best performance in seven tries at Augusta, finishing tied for fourth. He is also coming off a win at the British Open in 2016.

This article originally appeared on CBSSports.com.