Masters favorite could be out after freak injury

Dustin Johnson hits from a bunker on the 10th hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Wed., April 5, 2017, in Augusta, Ga.

Dustin Johnson is now iffy to compete in the 2017 Masters. The overall favorite to win the tournament suffered a back injury after falling off some stairs at his rental home, according to his manager.

“At roughly 3:00 p.m. today, Dustin took a serious fall on a staircase in his Augusta rental home,” David Winkle said in a statement to Golf Digest. “He landed very hard on his lower back and is now resting, although quite uncomfortably. He has been advised to remain immobile and begin a regimen of anti-inflammatory medication and icing, with the hope of being able to play tomorrow.”

Johnson was listed  5/1 to win the tournament this week after winning his last three events in a row. If he is unable to go, Jordan Spieth would become the favorite at 13/2 with Rory McIlroy not far behind at 8/1, though those odds would likely change.

Johnson would be just the fourth golfer to miss the Masters while being ranked No. 1 in the world.

Last year, Johnson had his best performance in seven tries at Augusta, finishing tied for fourth. He is also coming off a win at the British Open in 2016.

This article originally appeared on CBSSports.com.

