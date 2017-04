April 5, 2017, 7:32 AM | Only on “CBS This Morning,” Ivanka Trump spoke to Gayle King in her first interview as assistant to the president. She had to put her own business career on hold in order to work for her father. So did her husband, Jared Kushner, a White House senior adviser. We asked about the challenge of separating from their corporate interests, and how their new public role is working out.