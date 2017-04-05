Ivanka exclusive; doctors pay gap; dollar bill trivia

Ivanka

President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and husband Jared Kushner have taken on senior roles in the Trump White House and, in a “CBS This Morning” interview, Ivanka tells Gayle King her unprecedented position — assistant to the president — has opened the door for her to make a major impact. “Where I disagree with my father, he knows it,” she says. “And I express myself with total candor. Where I agree, I fully lean in and support the agenda … and hope that I can be an asset to him and make a positive impact.”

“Nuke” needed?

Senate Democrats say they’ve lined up enough “no” votes to derail Judge Neil Gorsuch’s Supreme Court nomination, and the chamber’s Republican leaders may invoke a maneuver nicknamed “the nuclear option” to defang a filibuster. The term sounds a little overblown outside the Capitol — but inside the staid Senate chamber, once employed, the rule change would explode precedent for Supreme Court nominations.

Doctors’ pay gap

Being a physician pays well, but there are still major discrepancies when it comes to paychecks within the medical profession, a new survey shows. The average plastic surgeon makes more than twice as much as a pediatrician. And for the first time, the annual survey looked at race, gender and other factors, revealing big pay gaps.

Checklist

The deadline to file your 2016 federal income taxes is coming up fast, and you may be in scramble mode if you’ve waited until the last minute to get your return in order. But before you press “send,” be sure to check our list to ensure you don’t make these common mistakes.

Key man

It’s one of the busiest tourist sites on Earth, but at 5 a.m., Gianni Crea has it much to himself. His job is as ancient as his tools: He’s a clavigero, or key man. He and his team are responsible for opening 300 doors at the sprawling Vatican Museums every morning. There are nearly 2,800 keys in his charge.

Greenbacks trivia

Dollar bills might not be worth a lot these days. But there are plenty of fun, interesting and downright weird facts about them that will probably surprise you. For instance: Did you know George Washington wasn’t always on them?

