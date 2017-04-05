Housing community builds resident tornado shelter

ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF) – With potentially dangerous storms approaching the Chattanooga area tonight, many places are opening up storm shelters. One housing community has their own shelter for severe weather. Mountain View Estates built a tornado shelter exclusively for the residents of Mountain View Estates.

“After the deadly tornadoes that hit our area April 2011, we made it our mission to research and find the best community tornado shelter available. It has become to the best of our knowledge the only community tornado shelter for a manufactured housing community in Tennessee or Georgia. It is a great feeling to know we have a safe place to go in the event of severe weather. The residents feel safer too and a sense of relief with as many tornado warnings as our area now gets.”

*Photos by Judy and David Roden with Mountain View Estates