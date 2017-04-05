Getting a second opinion from a doctor could be a lifesaver

April 4, 2017, 8:16 AM | A second opinion from a doctor could give you a second chance at survival. A new study found that only 12 percent of patients seeking a second opinion at the Mayo Clinic got confirmation of their original diagnosis, and 21 percent received a “distinctly different” one. The gap could cause unnecessary procedures, more invasive treatments or even death. Dr. David Agus joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the findings.