Fighter jet crashes outside Joint Base Andrews

An F-16 fighter jet crashed in an unpopulated area near Joint Base Andrews in Maryland Wednesday morning, authorities say.

The pilot ejected safely before the jet went down about six nautical miles southwest of National Harbor in Washington, CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports. The F-16 was part of the 113th Wing of the D.C. National Guard on a training mission out of Joint Base Andrews.

Mark Brady from the Prince George’s County Fire Department told CBS News that crews were en route to the scene but were maintaining a safe distance due to the possibility of the presence of hazardous materials.

“This is the wing that flies protected missions over D.C. all the time,” Brady told CBS affiliate WTOP. “There’s always a fighter jet on call and ready to move very quickly toward any attack against the D.C. area.”

An official says there are no reports of injuries on the ground.

Joint Base Andrews, the home of Air Force One, is approximately two miles from the scene of the crash.