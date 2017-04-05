Eye Opener: Questions swirl around Russia probe

April 5, 2017, 7:08 AM | Republicans call for President Obama’s National Security Adviser Susan Rice to testify under oath about her role in unmasking Trump associates. Rice says there was nothing political about it. Also, Ivanka Trump discusses her family’s move to Washington, D.C. after the presidential election. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds. Get the Eye Opener delivered straight to your inbox.