Eye Opener: Questions swirl around Russia probe

| Republicans call for President Obama’s National Security Adviser Susan Rice to testify under oath about her role in unmasking Trump associates. Rice says there was nothing political about it. Also, Ivanka Trump discusses her family’s move to Washington, D.C. after the presidential election. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds. Get the Eye Opener delivered straight to your inbox.

8 hours ago
Mayors and county officials celebrate Mayors Day of Recognition for National Service
10 hours ago
Jordan Spieth Ready to 'Tear Up Augusta' After 2016 Masters Meltdown
Chattanooga; Lookouts
10 hours ago
Nick Gordon Homers in Lookouts 3-0 Exhibition Win Over Chatt State
