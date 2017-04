EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A traffic stop in East Ridge leads to a major drug bust.

An officer pulled over the vehicle on Tuesday.

The department says the officer discovered drugs, guns and cash in it.

That included enough marijuana for resale, 42 units of suspected Ecstasy, two handguns (including one stolen in Chattanooga), and $3600.

Both the driver and the passenger were charged with drug, theft and weapons charges.

And the investigation is continuing.