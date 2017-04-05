Deal in Dunkin’ Donuts case could mean free buttered treats

BOSTON (AP) – A proposed settlement between a Massachusetts man and Dunkin’ Donuts shops could mean free buttered baked goods for hundreds of customers and a big payout for the attorneys who handled the class action case.

Jan Polanik had sued a cluster of franchises of the Massachusetts-based chain, saying he received margarine when he requested real butter.

Media reports that the settlement could mean $500 for Polanik, three free buttered baked goods for 1,400 other customers and $90,000 for lawyers.

Lead attorney Thomas Shapiro defended the terms of the settlement, telling The Associated Press when you add up all the expenses involved in bringing the case, his firm is probably losing money.

Dunkin’ Donuts has said that most of its Massachusetts locations offer both butter substitutes and the real thing.

