CVB spending addressed at Hamilton County Commission meeting

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Tourism was at the forefront of Wednesday’s County Commissioner’s meeting.

Chattanooga Convention and Visitors Bureau President Bob Doak discussed the success.

‘We spent roughly $650,000 investing in supporting events that have come into Chattanooga. Those events have created approximately $60 million worth of direct spending,” he said.

Doak addressed the CVB’s spending. He says there is information about bids for events that he would share with commissioners, but not publicly.

“If that information is disseminated out in the public it is a competitive disadvantage to us. If we are having a bid on Ironman, if we were to disclose what we were paying Ironman, the next city would try to go after that and raise their price. I am not sure it is wise to publish your marketing plan, your business plan,” Doak said.

Doak says he made the presentation to commissioners to make sure everyone is on the same page.

“I was here to make clear to the commission what clearly the facts were as oppose to speculation,” Doak said.

Commissioner Tim Boyd has expressed his concern about the CVB’s spending.

“If I was a member of the Chattanooga city council, I would be much more appreciative of this presentation, especially since they do not share any of their hotel/motel tax to support the CVB. They use their hotel/motel tax to service debt,” Commissioner Boyd said.

Commissioner Boyd wants transparency.

“There is no talk of dissolving the CVB, there is talk of accountability and the entrustment of the county funds to an agency,” Boyd said.

Tourism brings in $1 billion to the Scenic City every year.