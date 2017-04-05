Chicago mayor on new high school graduation requirement proposal

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

| Chicago high school students may soon need to create a plan for their future in order to graduate. Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced a new proposal that would require students to develop a post-high school plan in order to receive a diploma. If the Board of Education supports this, Chicago would be the first city to adopt such a requirement. Emanuel joins “CBS This Morning” from Chicago to discuss his proposal.

Share:

Related Videos

10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Mayors and county officials celebrate Mayors Day of Recognition for National Service
Read More»
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Jordan Spieth Ready to ‘Tear Up Augusta’ After 2016 Masters Meltdown
Read More»
Chattanooga; Lookouts
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Nick Gordon Homers in Lookouts 3-0 Exhibition Win Over Chatt State
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now