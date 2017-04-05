Cavs’ Thompson injures thumb, ending NBA playing streak

This Tuesday, April 4, 2017 photo shows Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson (13) drives to the basket against Orlando Magic’s Aaron Gordon (00), during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Cleveland. Thompson sprained his right thumb and will miss Cleveland’s first-place showdown with Boston on Wednesday night. Thompson got hurt during the third quarter of Tuesday’s win over Orlando and did not travel with the team to Boston. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tristan Thompson’s “Iron Man” streak is over. The Cavaliers’ run of bad luck isn’t ending.

Thompson sprained his right thumb Tuesday and will not play in Wednesday’s first-place showdown at Boston, ending his consecutive games played streak at 447 — a team record and the longest active stretch in the league. Thompson’s streak dated back to Feb. 10, 2012, his rookie season.

The relentless rebounder got hurt during the third quarter of Tuesday’s win over Orlando, and Thompson didn’t travel with the team. The Cavs said an MRI confirmed the sprain and Thompson will miss the matchup with the Celtics as well as Friday’s home game against Atlanta.

The Cavs said his status will be “updated as appropriate,” leaving the possibility Thompson, who is averaging 8.1 points and 9.3 rebounds, could miss more time as the regular season winds down.

His injury is another tough blow for the defending champions, who have been forced to shuffle their lineups all season because of key injuries.

J.R. Smith missed nearly three months following thumb surgery; Kevin Love underwent a knee operation; Kyle Korver just returned after missing 11 games with a sore foot; and center Andrew Bogut broke his leg in the first minute of his debut with Cleveland, an injury that will be felt even more with Thompson out.

The Cavs did not say who will start in place of Thompson, who continued to play after getting his thumb taped and finished with just two points and three rebounds against the Magic.

Cleveland recalled center Larry Sanders from its D-League affiliate in Canton. Sanders was out of the league for two years before the Cavs signed him on March 13, an addition they hope can fill their need for a rim protector.

Sanders has played just four minutes in two games for the Cavs, who have been keeping him in Canton to work on his rhythm and stamina.