Catoosa County makes April Alcohol Awareness Month

Ringgold, GA, (WDEF) – At their Board Meeting on April 4, the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners proclaimed that April is Alcohol Awareness Month in Catoosa County and joined the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, Inc. (NCADD) in a national grassroots campaign to draw attention to the critical public health issue of underage drinking and its impact on individuals, families and the community, while highlighting resources available to help.

According to Catoosa County Sheriff Gary R. Sisk, “Studies show, underage drinkers get alcohol from their home or someone else’s home the majority of the time. Please be sure to secure any alcohol in the home away from underage individuals.”

“Alcohol still remains the biggest problem of substance use disorders nationwide.” said Candy Hullender, Catoosa Prevention Initiative.

Catoosa Prevention Initiative (CaPI) staff will be at the Communities in Schools Duck Derby on April 29th handing out information on underage drinking.

NCADD Alcohol Awareness Month, sponsored by the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, Inc. since 1987, encourages local communities to take action to help individuals, families and children affected by alcoholism.

The Catoosa Prevention Initiative (CaPI) is a community movement dedicated to helping teens and young adults avoid problems related to underage drinking and the abuse and misuse of prescription drugs.

*Photo by Catoosa County Government