BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – At this time, all four Bradley County storm-ready rooms are open and operational for the impending inclement weather.

Here is the list of safe rooms that are avaible to the public now.

1) Bradley Fire Rescue Station – Dalton Pike at Waterville (adjacent to the Golf Course)

3715 Dalton Pike, Cleveland, TN 37323

2) Bradley Fire Rescue Station – Minnis Road (located close to Parkview School)

365 Minnis Rd, Cleveland, TN 37323 3) Bradley Fire Rescue Station – Georgetown Road at Hopewell (adjacent to Volunteer Electric & Hopewell school)

5345 Georgetown Rd NW, Cleveland, TN 37312 4) Walker Valley High School – Charleston / Wacker / Amazon / Olin / Lonza area

750 Lauderdale Memorial Hwy, Cleveland, TN 37312 Our deputies will be stationed at the gates of the school to direct for access on site as well.

PLEASE ACKNOWLEDGE AND FOLLOW THE FOLLOWING RULES:

The Fire Rescue Stations are a WORKING FIRE AND RESCUE STATION. Parking is limited and in designated areas only.

This is for TEMPORARY shelter, and is on a first come basis.

Law enforcement will be on site and while there are crates for a FEW animals to be kept in the bay area, there will be NO animals allowed in the safe rooms except for certified service animals who are on duty. Again NO PETS are allowed in the safe room at the 3 Fire Stations and NO PETS AT ALL will be allowed into Walker Valley High School.