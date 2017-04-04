Westbrook ties Robertson’s season triple-double record of 41

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots in front of Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton (22) and teammates Andre Roberson, left, and Steven Adams (12) in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder guard Russell Westbrook has matched Oscar Robertson’s single-season record for triple-doubles, collecting his 41st during Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Westbrook clinched his triple-double on an assist to Taj Gibson with 9:17 left in the third quarter. The crowd stood and chanted “MVP! MVP!” long after the assist.

Robertson set the record during the 1961-62 season, and Westbrook can break it Wednesday in Memphis. Westbrook also moved into a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for fourth on the career list with his 78th triple-double.

Westbrook had 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists at halftime to help the Thunder take a 63-39 lead. He hit a 3-pointer with 8.6 seconds left in the first half to reach double figures in points.