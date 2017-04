CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police say a welder was injured this morning from an explosion on Moccasin Bend.

It happened at Aqua Treat on Hudson Road near the water treatment plant.

Police say he was welding on top of a tank when the explosion happened.

The worker was rushed to the hospital with multiple, traumatic injuries.

Aqua Treat is a sanitation service.

They say there is no threat to the public or the environment from the explosion.