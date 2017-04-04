Vols Return to Fundamentals at Spring Practice on ‘Technique Tuesday’

(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee began its third week of spring practice on Tuesday at Haslam Field, running through a nearly two-hour workout under sunny skies.

Having completed its first scrimmage of the spring on Saturday, the Vols took a measured approach to Tuesday’s workout. Practicing in shells, UT slowed down to focus on the fundamental execution of winning football — an emphasis dubbed Technique Tuesday.

“Today we kind of took a step back in terms of focusing on the fundamentals with Technique Tuesday,” head coach Butch Jones said. “[Just] getting back to the blocking, the tackling and executing. Sometimes with a young football team you have to slow down and remember that the core and the base is all in your fundamentals, owning your fundamentals and understanding the ‘why.’ I thought it was a really productive day, one of the best most productive days we have had all spring.”

Tennessee is now approaching the midway point of the spring season, having completed seven of 15 scheduled workouts. The spring season concludes on April 22 with the annual DISH Orange & White Game (4 p.m. ET, SEC Network). Admission and parking to the Orange & White Game are free to the public and a fan appreciation event will precede kickoff.

Continuing its spring schedule, the Vols will practice again on Thursday before moving to a closed session on Saturday.