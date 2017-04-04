UTC organization to host Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House 5k

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Runners and walkers are welcome to enjoy the annual Color the House 5k and 1 Mile family fun run/walk starting at UTC’s Chamberlain Pavilion in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities. The charity’s mission is to create, find and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families.

Early registration is open until Tuesday, April 18. It costs $30 to register for the 5k and $25 for the one mile family fun run/walk, $20 for UTC students and children. To register, visit www.imathlete.com and search “Color the House 5k & 1 Mile.” All students must show student identification at the registration area. T-shirts are included in the price for the 5k registration only.

Date: Saturday, April 22 at 9 a.m.

Location: UTC Chamberlain Pavilion

600 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37403

*Registration begins at 8 a.m.