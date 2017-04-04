Today in Trump: April 4, 2017

Today in the Trump Administration News

Schedule

President Trump hosts CEO town hall on business climate, 10:45 a.m.; Mr. Trump addresses North America’s Building Trades Unions, 12:10 p.m.

Recent Trump Administration News:

Jeff Sessions seeks delay of hearing on police reform

In Baltimore, the Justice Department is asking for a delay in Thursday’s hearing on the consent decree between DOJ and the Baltimore Police Department. This was supposed to be a hearing where the public would be able to express its thoughts on the agreement.

White House releases new First Lady Melania Trump portrait

The White House announced the release of the first official portrait of First Lady Melania Trump, which, according to a press release, was taken “in her new residence at the White House.”

Though she has not yet moved here, the White House told CBS News that Melania Trump “is looking forward to being here full time once Barron is out of school, but this is still her new home.”

Jared Kushner’s foreign policy role grows despite lack of experience

Thirty-six-year-old Jared Kushner has no diplomatic experience, but he’s become an envoy to foreign leaders, at times in place of the secretary of state.

Before taking office, President Trump tasked his son-in-law with brokering peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.

Susan Rice asked for “unmasking” for national security, source says

Then-National Security Adviser Susan Rice did at times ask that certain names in intelligence reports be “unmasked” in order to understand the context in which they were mentioned in intelligence reports, a former national security official told CBS News.