April 4, 2017, 8:42 AM | On Equal Pay Day, hundreds of small businesses across the country will offer 20 percent discounts, representing the percentage by which women’s paychecks are smaller than men’s. Tamara Mellon, who’s participating in the efforts, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss filing for bankruptcy in 2016, challenges of co-founding Jimmy Choo as a woman, and equal pay.