Syria chemical attack, Susan Rice and “unmasking,” and police reform

“Poison gas”

Airstrikes carried out by Syrian or Russian jets have hammered rebel-held areas of the northwestern Idlib province, killing dozens of civilians, according to a activists and medical workers who say chemical weapons were likely used. Horrific images posted online show young children allegedly killed in the attack who have no apparent external injuries. As many as 100 people were reportedly killed.

“Unmasking” officials

After a report saying then-National Security Adviser Susan Rice requested the “unmasking” of Trump campaign officials, a former national security official tells CBS News that Rice did at times ask that certain names in intelligence reports be “unmasked” in order to understand the context in which they were mentioned in the reports. Does that mean she acted illegally?

A new deal?

The White House has come up with a new proposal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA), Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., told reporters after top White House officials met with the conservative House members. While Meadows says there’s “no deal” yet, he referred to the proposal as “a solid idea,” and said his caucus would evaluate it.

Police reform

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is signaling a major shift in the Justice Department’s efforts to reform police departments. He has told U.S. attorneys it is not the job of the federal government to police state and local law enforcement agencies. It’s a departure from the reforms undertaken by the Obama administration, which made local police department reform a Justice Department priority.

Terror in Russia

A day after a bomb on a subway train in the heart of Russia’s second-largest city left at least 14 people dead and dozens more wounded, we are learning more about the man suspected of launching the attack. He’s been identified as a Kyrgyz national, but with the investigation ongoing, his motive remains a mystery.

Lancaster’s downfall

While few Americans likely have heard of Lancaster, Ohio, most have touched a glass or baking pan made by in its glassware plant. The factory used to provide workers a pathway into the middle class. Now, the jobs no longer pay a living wage. We look at the story behind an all-American town’s demise.

Fuel containers

A proposed bill in Congress aims to cut the number of Americans burned in so-called “flame jetting” incidents, when a container full of flammable fuel can become a virtual flamethrower. We speak with a burn victim, investigators and manufacturers to find out whether these containers can be safer.

